Why people in need skip Des Moines' homeless shelters

People experiencing homelessness sometimes avoid emergency shelters because they believe the assistance isn't worth interrupting their routines, according to a local report being discussed today by the City Council.

Why it matters: People who need assistance the most sometimes aren't getting the full scope of services available to them.

The disconnect exacerbates challenges for people in need as well as for the larger community, multiple downtown business leaders told the council last year.

Catch up fast: The "Unsheltered DSM Study" was a research partnership last year between Drake University, some local governments and multiple organizations.

It surveyed 152 unsheltered people in Polk County.

What they found: Some people don't want to abide by rules common in shelter settings.

Safety concerns and negative interactions with staff and other people using shelters also play a role.

Yes, but: Only two survey respondents said they wanted to continue to live outside.

Of note: The plurality (29%) indicated more compassion is needed from those in charge of services.

Zoom in: Survey recommendations include stronger partnerships between harm reduction organizations and shelters to limit on-site conflicts and drug usage.

Read the full report