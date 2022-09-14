Business owners say Des Moines needs to get a handle on homelessness
Problems with people experiencing homelessness have spiraled out of control, officials from two downtown businesses warned the Des Moines City Council this week.
Driving the news: Some people who need assistance the most are not getting help.
- That's leading to DSM becoming a less attractive place to live and do business in, the speakers said.
What they're saying: Camping along streets or sidewalks, panhandling and loitering are increasingly common, managers of Surety Hotel and Exile Brewing reported during an open forum at Monday's council meeting.
- Customers feel unsafe and trash and human waste left at sites is a public health issue, they said.
What's happening: Some people experiencing homelessness are not fully using assistance programs because of rules that prohibit alcohol or illegal substances in shelters, councilperson Joe Gatto said.
- Metro leaders have for years acknowledged the problem and are trying to open a sobering center to improve services for those with addictions.
Context: Convenience stores that sell alcohol near homeless service centers play a big role in the problem, Brandon Brown, president of the Downtown DSM Neighborhood Association, told Axios Tuesday.
- And the stores frequently generate more police calls than is typical of other businesses, Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios.
- There have been at least 417 calls to the Downtown Pantry's address — which is adjacent to the Surety Hotel — since March of 2021, police data shows.
- The QuikTrip at 14th and Ingersoll near Exile has had at least 614 calls in that time.
Of note: DSM has wrestled with problems at some of the downtown convenience store sites for years.
- The city tried to revoke the Pantry's use permit in 2017 because "the conduct of the business has become a nuisance." The Pantry was successful in appealing the case, arguing it isn't to blame for the problems.
Zoom in: The hotel has called the police more than 140 times since it opened in November 2020, Allison Streu, Surety's general manager, told the city council.
- Some businesses like Principal Financial Group refuse to lodge guests there until the area is cleaned up, she said.
- At Exile, homeless people have been found camping on the property, owner Amy Tursi said.
The other side: More police enforcement won't resolve the problems, councilperson Indira Sheumaker warned.
- Improving assistance programs and access to them is a better solution, she said.
What's next: The council directed city staff to follow up with the businesses and evaluate possible solutions.
