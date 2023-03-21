2 hours ago - News
Des Moines launches a new, merged neighborhood association
Three neighborhood groups have merged — Fort Des Moines, Magnolia Park and South Park — to form the new South Central DSM neighborhood association.
Why it matters: Recognized city neighborhood associations receive government assistance and can generally better organize to accomplish goals.
- This is even more true after DSM spent the last 18 months helping neighborhoods better protect themselves in legal matters and build greater oversight.
- The now-incorporated South Central DSM will focus on things like traffic mitigation and resident engagement, Heather Tamminga, an outreach coordinator for the city, tells Axios.
Driving the news: The group's inaugural meeting is Tuesday.
- South Side Senior Center, 100 Payton Ave in DSM, starting at 6pm.
