Des Moines launches a new, merged neighborhood association

Data: Des Moines City Manager; Map: Madison Dong/Axios Visuals

Three neighborhood groups have merged — Fort Des Moines, Magnolia Park and South Park — to form the new South Central DSM neighborhood association.

Why it matters: Recognized city neighborhood associations receive government assistance and can generally better organize to accomplish goals.

This is even more true after DSM spent the last 18 months helping neighborhoods better protect themselves in legal matters and build greater oversight.

The now-incorporated South Central DSM will focus on things like traffic mitigation and resident engagement, Heather Tamminga, an outreach coordinator for the city, tells Axios.

Driving the news: The group's inaugural meeting is Tuesday.