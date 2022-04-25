Des Moines wants to strengthen its neighborhood associations

Less than half of Des Moines' 51 neighborhood associations are incorporated, Heather Tamminga, an outreach coordinator for the city, told council members last week.

Why it matters: Incorporated groups have more legal protections, tend to have greater oversight and can enter into contracts.

Some of the associations that aren't incorporated don't have bank accounts, and have been keeping cash designated for the neighborhood in groups leaders' homes, Tamminga said.

State of play: DSM has for decades recognized neighborhood associations, which advocate for civic improvements.

Tamminga was hired about six months ago as part of a larger goal to help strengthen them.

Between the lines: The city wants the 30 neighborhood groups that aren’t incorporated to complete registrations as nonprofit entities by June 30, Tamminga said.

Templates are being provided by city staff to help associations adopt bylaws and set policies.

What's next: DSM is offering financial incentives to achieve this goal.