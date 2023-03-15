42 mins ago - News

Polk County mulls courthouse decorative lighting policy

Jason Clayworth
The courthouse sporting NCAA colors this week. Photo courtesy of Polk County

A courthouse lighting policy is being drafted, Polk County Administrator John Norris tells Axios.

Why it matters: It'll set use guidelines for the multi-colored LED lights recently added to the building as part of a larger renovation.

😿 Spoiler alert: Colors celebrating your cat's birthday probably won't get approved.

  • The lighting is intended to promote civic institutions, holidays, public events or causes of community significance.
  • Applications will likely be limited to businesses and nonprofit groups.

Details: The draft policy calls for a staff review at least 30 days prior to an event and a $100 application fee to help cover employees' time.

  • Consideration would be given to how the lighting benefits a cause or event as well as its relevance to Polk County.
  • Requests would be limited to two colors for seven consecutive days.

Of note: The county's policy will be similar to one used by DSM to light some of our iconic bridges and the Gray's Lake Park tunnel.

  • It'll be finalized administratively and a vote via the supervisors to enact the policy is not anticipated, Norris said.

🍀 Our thought bubble: Set them puppies to flashing green all March for St. Patrick's 's Day.

