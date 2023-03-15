Polk County mulls courthouse decorative lighting policy

The courthouse sporting NCAA colors this week. Photo courtesy of Polk County

A courthouse lighting policy is being drafted, Polk County Administrator John Norris tells Axios.

Why it matters: It'll set use guidelines for the multi-colored LED lights recently added to the building as part of a larger renovation.

😿 Spoiler alert: Colors celebrating your cat's birthday probably won't get approved.

The lighting is intended to promote civic institutions, holidays, public events or causes of community significance.

Applications will likely be limited to businesses and nonprofit groups.

Details: The draft policy calls for a staff review at least 30 days prior to an event and a $100 application fee to help cover employees' time.

Consideration would be given to how the lighting benefits a cause or event as well as its relevance to Polk County.

Requests would be limited to two colors for seven consecutive days.

Of note: The county's policy will be similar to one used by DSM to light some of our iconic bridges and the Gray's Lake Park tunnel.

It'll be finalized administratively and a vote via the supervisors to enact the policy is not anticipated, Norris said.

🍀 Our thought bubble: Set them puppies to flashing green all March for St. Patrick's 's Day.