Polk County Courthouse's $100M project completed

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Polk County Courthouse.
The completed Polk County Courthouse includes new outdoor lighting. Photo: Wayne Johnson/Main Street Studio courtesy of OPN Architects

Polk County Courthouse renovations are officially complete with a ribbon cutting celebration today.

Why it matters: Judicial system efficiency and security.

  • The nearly $100 million multi-year project restored the historic courthouse, built the Justice Center, and converted the former jail into additional court space in adjacent downtown buildings.

Catch up fast: The need for additional courtroom space and upgrades to the 116-year-old courthouse had been in discussions for decades.

  • Voters approved a referendum for the project in 2013.

Go see it: Today's ceremony starts at 11:30am at the courthouse's southwest corner at 500 Mulberry St. in Des Moines.

A photo of the Polk County Courthouse.
An undated photo courtesy of Polk County
A photo of the Polk County Courthouse.
Inside the renovated Polk County Courthouse. Photo: Alex Michl/OPN Architects
