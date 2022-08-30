1 hour ago - News
Polk County Courthouse's $100M project completed
Polk County Courthouse renovations are officially complete with a ribbon cutting celebration today.
Why it matters: Judicial system efficiency and security.
- The nearly $100 million multi-year project restored the historic courthouse, built the Justice Center, and converted the former jail into additional court space in adjacent downtown buildings.
Catch up fast: The need for additional courtroom space and upgrades to the 116-year-old courthouse had been in discussions for decades.
- Voters approved a referendum for the project in 2013.
Go see it: Today's ceremony starts at 11:30am at the courthouse's southwest corner at 500 Mulberry St. in Des Moines.
