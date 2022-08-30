Polk County Courthouse's $100M project completed

Polk County Courthouse renovations are officially complete with a ribbon cutting celebration today.

Why it matters: Judicial system efficiency and security.

The nearly $100 million multi-year project restored the historic courthouse, built the Justice Center, and converted the former jail into additional court space in adjacent downtown buildings.

Catch up fast: The need for additional courtroom space and upgrades to the 116-year-old courthouse had been in discussions for decades.

Voters approved a referendum for the project in 2013.

Go see it: Today's ceremony starts at 11:30am at the courthouse's southwest corner at 500 Mulberry St. in Des Moines.

An undated photo courtesy of Polk County