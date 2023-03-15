Botanical Garden might have replacement palm in waiting

The palm in the foreground will be removed Monday. Photo courtesy of the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

The 70-foot Cuban royal palm at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden that's being chopped down next week might have a natural replacement.

Why it matters: The palm was donated in 2009 by Ron Allen after it outgrew his Iowa City house. He is now growing a Johannes palm, a species that Garden officials believe is uncommon and might accept as a donation later this year.

This variety isn't expected to outgrow the dome and would be located in different spot, spokesperson Maggie Conner tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Garden staffers are removing the Cuban palm because its fronds have reached the top of the dome and could apply enough pressure to damage panels and risk guest safety.

Allen offered the new donation after reading our story on Monday.

Flashback: Allen started the Cuban palm from a seed he found in 2005 along a sidewalk in Boca Raton, Florida, he tells Axios.

The plant outgrew his home by 2009, when he donated it to the Garden.

State of play: He's sad to see the palm go but always knew it would someday outgrow the dome.

"It puts a smile on my face knowing how many people have enjoyed it over the years," Allen says.

Of note: Sunday is the last day to see the Cuban palm.

The Garden is open Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm; and 6-10pm Friday through March for Dome After Dark.

General adult admission: $10.

Ron Allen donated this Cuban palm tree in 2009. Photos courtesy of Ron Allen