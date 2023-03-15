42 mins ago - News

Botanical Garden might have replacement palm in waiting

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a palm tree.

The palm in the foreground will be removed Monday. Photo courtesy of the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

The 70-foot Cuban royal palm at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden that's being chopped down next week might have a natural replacement.

Why it matters: The palm was donated in 2009 by Ron Allen after it outgrew his Iowa City house. He is now growing a Johannes palm, a species that Garden officials believe is uncommon and might accept as a donation later this year.

  • This variety isn't expected to outgrow the dome and would be located in different spot, spokesperson Maggie Conner tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Garden staffers are removing the Cuban palm because its fronds have reached the top of the dome and could apply enough pressure to damage panels and risk guest safety.

  • Allen offered the new donation after reading our story on Monday.

Flashback: Allen started the Cuban palm from a seed he found in 2005 along a sidewalk in Boca Raton, Florida, he tells Axios.

  • The plant outgrew his home by 2009, when he donated it to the Garden.

State of play: He's sad to see the palm go but always knew it would someday outgrow the dome.

  • "It puts a smile on my face knowing how many people have enjoyed it over the years," Allen says.

Of note: Sunday is the last day to see the Cuban palm.

  • The Garden is open Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm; and 6-10pm Friday through March for Dome After Dark.
  • General adult admission: $10.
A photo of a palm tree
Ron Allen donated this Cuban palm tree in 2009. Photos courtesy of Ron Allen
A photo of a palm tree.
This Johannes palm is outgrowing Ron Allen's basement and might be accepted as a donation by the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Photo courtesy of Allen.
