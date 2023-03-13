Botanical Garden to chop down 70-foot palm, its tallest plant

The palm in the foreground will be chopped March 20. Photo courtesy of the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

A Cuban royal palm — the tallest plant inside the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden dome — will be chopped down next Monday.

Why it matters: This week is your last chance to get a selfie with the nearly 70-foot giant, which the conservatory says has outgrown the dome.

State of play: The palm was added to its current spot around 2010 and is one of the first things guests notice when entering.

Its fronds are now touching the top of the dome and could apply enough pressure to damage panels and risk guest safety, horticulture director Aaron Harpold said in a press release.

What's next: The garden recently started growing foxtail palms from seed, a species common in a remote area of Australia that only reaches about 30 feet tall.

The healthiest foxtail sprout will be selected for the Cuban palm's location.

What's happening: Garden officials are asking the public to help its staff bid the palm farewell before it comes down on March 20 by taking pics and sharing them on social media using the #frondfarewell hashtag.

The garden is open Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm; and 6-10pm Fridays through March for Dome After Dark.

General adult admission: $10.