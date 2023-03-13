After 1,200+ reports, Des Moines seeks some pothole patience

Avoid this puppy located in the 1400 block of High Street. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

More than 1,200 pothole reports have been filed in Des Moines so far this year, more than double the number reported over the same period last year, according to city data obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The typical repair may take longer during the ongoing peak period, DSM Public Works Director Jonathan Gano said in a city video Friday.

State of play: There were just 578 reports between Jan. 1 and March 7 2022.

While the overall numbers this year are far higher, it's too early to predict a record.

That's because pothole prevalence is linked with weather patterns that can change dramatically from week-to-week.

Between the lines: In context with a typical year, DSM's not on pace to reach a record.

The city generally fields between 5,000 and 7,000 reports by late April, Gano told us a few years ago.

👻 The intrigue: You might not be dreaming if you think the same pothole is haunting you.

Crews use an asphalt mix in the winter that's more pliable, but less durable, than one used in warmer months.

As a result, some must be repaired multiple times, Gano said.

Be a pothole reporter: Residents can use the myDSMmobile app, visit the city's website or call 515-283-4950.