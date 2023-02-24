29 mins ago - News

WTF? License plates that sidestepped Iowa censorship

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of the Iowa license plate with symbols implying a swear word.

Illustration: Allie Carl, Maura Losch/Axios

We recently wrote about license plates applications that were rejected last year — some because they were too raunchy for Iowa roads.

State of play: Our eagle eye readers sent pictures of a few that might have slipped by the state's censors.

🙊 Filthy talk
  • STXNBLZ
  • D33ZNTZ
  • AZZ, the prefix of some state-issued plates.
🥊 Fightin' words
  • FAHQUE
  • EF NE, which our reader says is an f-bomb to the Huskers.
🧐 Risque
  • POLDNCR
  • PEENIE

Of note: The Iowa Department of Transportation's running list of 5,300+ banned license plates has some similar ones already on the list, including:

  • DEZNUTS
  • FAHQ
  • EFFOFF
