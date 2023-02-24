WTF? License plates that sidestepped Iowa censorship

We recently wrote about license plates applications that were rejected last year — some because they were too raunchy for Iowa roads.

State of play: Our eagle eye readers sent pictures of a few that might have slipped by the state's censors.

🙊 Filthy talk

STXNBLZ

D33ZNTZ

AZZ, the prefix of some state-issued plates.

🥊 Fightin' words

FAHQUE

EF NE, which our reader says is an f-bomb to the Huskers.

🧐 Risque

POLDNCR

PEENIE

Of note: The Iowa Department of Transportation's running list of 5,300+ banned license plates has some similar ones already on the list, including: