WTF? License plates that sidestepped Iowa censorship
We recently wrote about license plates applications that were rejected last year — some because they were too raunchy for Iowa roads.
State of play: Our eagle eye readers sent pictures of a few that might have slipped by the state's censors.
🙊 Filthy talk
- STXNBLZ
- D33ZNTZ
- AZZ, the prefix of some state-issued plates.
🥊 Fightin' words
- FAHQUE
- EF NE, which our reader says is an f-bomb to the Huskers.
🧐 Risque
- POLDNCR
- PEENIE
Of note: The Iowa Department of Transportation's running list of 5,300+ banned license plates has some similar ones already on the list, including:
- DEZNUTS
- FAHQ
- EFFOFF
