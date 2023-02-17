These license plates are too raunchy for Iowa's roads

Iowa added an eclectic list of words to its rejected license plate database last year, including "Winch 1" and "WetCake."

So was "TheRug," "Scooby," and "BeJelous."

Catch up fast: Since 2004, the Iowa Department of Transportation has maintained a database of no-no license plates.

Applications attempting to use one of the more than 5,300 terms on the list get automatically rejected.

State of play: The database includes characters or phrases considered to be offensive, inflammatory or sexual in connotation.

Punctuation marks, characters that conflict with the state's license numbering system or those referencing illegal substances are also rejected.

Zoom in: Most of the nearly 30 new database entries last year seemed innocent, according to a public records request obtained by Axios.