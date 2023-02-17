1 hour ago - News
These license plates are too raunchy for Iowa's roads
Iowa added an eclectic list of words to its rejected license plate database last year, including "Winch 1" and "WetCake."
- So was "TheRug," "Scooby," and "BeJelous."
Catch up fast: Since 2004, the Iowa Department of Transportation has maintained a database of no-no license plates.
- Applications attempting to use one of the more than 5,300 terms on the list get automatically rejected.
State of play: The database includes characters or phrases considered to be offensive, inflammatory or sexual in connotation.
- Punctuation marks, characters that conflict with the state's license numbering system or those referencing illegal substances are also rejected.
Zoom in: Most of the nearly 30 new database entries last year seemed innocent, according to a public records request obtained by Axios.
