A new bill in the Iowa Senate would legalize the sale of dried cannabis within the state's medical marijuana program.

Driving the news: Senate Study Bill 1113 allows dispensaries to sell marijuana buds — the actual dried plant — as long as it's consumed through a vape.

It also expands the number of statewide dispensary licenses from five to 10.

State of play: Dispensaries are currently allowed to sell cannabis in altered forms, like capsules, vape oil and tinctures.

Dried cannabis would lower production costs at dispensaries and allow them to lower their overall prices, Lucas Nelson of Bud & Mary's tells Axios.

Yes, but: The bill specifies the bud is vaped — meaning Iowans would still be prohibited from smoking medical marijuana out of a pipe or bong.

The big picture: Iowa's medical marijuana program is the only one in the U.S. that doesn't allow bud sales, Nelson says.