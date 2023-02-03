1 hour ago - Business

New bill would legalize medical marijuana bud in Iowa

Linh Ta
Drying marijuana plants at the Bud & Mary's production facility. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

A new bill in the Iowa Senate would legalize the sale of dried cannabis within the state's medical marijuana program.

Driving the news: Senate Study Bill 1113 allows dispensaries to sell marijuana buds — the actual dried plant — as long as it's consumed through a vape.

  • It also expands the number of statewide dispensary licenses from five to 10.

State of play: Dispensaries are currently allowed to sell cannabis in altered forms, like capsules, vape oil and tinctures.

  • Dried cannabis would lower production costs at dispensaries and allow them to lower their overall prices, Lucas Nelson of Bud & Mary's tells Axios.

Yes, but: The bill specifies the bud is vaped — meaning Iowans would still be prohibited from smoking medical marijuana out of a pipe or bong.

The big picture: Iowa's medical marijuana program is the only one in the U.S. that doesn't allow bud sales, Nelson says.

  • With more states legalizing cannabis, including neighboring Missouri, the bill would help Iowa "remain competitive."
