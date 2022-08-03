Iowa's medical marijuana program enters a new era

Just two years ago, Medpharm Iowa said it was struggling to sustain its operations, due to low patient demand under the state's restrictive medical cannabidiol program.

But after the state expanded its medical marijuana program in 2020, the company has undergone major expansions this year — changing its branding to the trendier Bud & Mary's — and plans to invest $10 million into its local growing facility.

Why it matters: The expansion and branding shift for Bud & Mary's signals a new, more casual era to access the state's medical marijuana program.

Where MedPharm said it struggled to survive under the state's previous 3% THC cap — it now is rapidly growing under no cap — even selling hoodies and t-shirts touting "THC" and "good vibes."

State of play: Just a few years ago, MedPharm, one of the state's few medical marijuana manufacturers, struggled to distinguish its more expensive CBD products from those found at smoke shops and gas stations.

But in 2020, Iowa lifted THC caps and allowed patients with chronic pain to access the program — a dramatic change allowed the company to sell higher THC products that have prompted a surge of new patients and revenue for Bud & Mary's.

Now, Bud & Mary's mirrors the trendier dispensaries in larger states — selling vapes and even wax.

Between the lines: More doctors and nurses are getting into the business of issuing medical marijuana cards to patients — with some practitioners dedicated solely to the business.

What's next: Bud & Mary's is expanding its production warehouse in Des Moines' southside and adding 22,000 square-feet to its 15,000 square foot space.