HomeGrown's homemade Pop-tart comes to Des Moines

HomeGrown, the metro's newest breakfast and brunch venue, opened yesterday in the Crescent Building.

Catch up fast: It's a chain by Jon Ralph, who also owns all of Iowa's 25 Applebee's locations.

The DSM spot in a former Chevy dealership on the edge of downtown is the restaurant's first in Iowa.

On the menu: HomeGrown has dozens of breakfast staples like omelets, French toast and blueberry streusel. Many use locally produced ingredients, such as meats from Berkwood Farms.

Mimosas, "sunshine margaritas" and an "Irish Hug" made with Jameson whisky accompany juice and coffee options.

On Jason's plate: A handmade brown sugar Pop-tart with sprinkles ($4.50).

It was made with dough from Main Street Café and Bakery in Ankeny.

💬 Thought bubble: Worth every calorie.

Hours: Open daily from 6:30am to 2:30pm; 555 17th St., #102, Des Moines.