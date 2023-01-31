2 hours ago - News

HomeGrown's homemade Pop-tart comes to Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a pop tart.

HomeGrown's homemade brown sugar Pop-tart ($4.50). Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

HomeGrown, the metro's newest breakfast and brunch venue, opened yesterday in the Crescent Building.

Catch up fast: It's a chain by Jon Ralph, who also owns all of Iowa's 25 Applebee's locations.

  • The DSM spot in a former Chevy dealership on the edge of downtown is the restaurant's first in Iowa.

On the menu: HomeGrown has dozens of breakfast staples like omelets, French toast and blueberry streusel. Many use locally produced ingredients, such as meats from Berkwood Farms.

  • Mimosas, "sunshine margaritas" and an "Irish Hug" made with Jameson whisky accompany juice and coffee options.

On Jason's plate: A handmade brown sugar Pop-tart with sprinkles ($4.50).

💬 Thought bubble: Worth every calorie.

Hours: Open daily from 6:30am to 2:30pm; 555 17th St., #102, Des Moines.

A photo inside Homegrown restaurant.
HomeGrown's newest location opened Monday in DSM. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
