Hoyt Sherman Place unveils outdoor plaza plan
Hoyt Sherman Place's plans for a permanent outdoor stage were approved last week by the Des Moines Historic Preservation Commission.
Why it matters: The $500K project expands the reach of the museum and auditorium by creating a new space for festivals and other warm weather events.
The intrigue: The project was recently redesigned from an earlier concept to better protect the view of the historic site.
- A temporary staging area of large blue awnings and concrete footings added last year will be removed once the permanent stage is completed.
Details: The plaza will be located along the 1500 block of Woodland Avenue, on the south side of the 2.1-acre site.
- The circular stage will have brick pillars to match the museum's exterior and ramps for accessibility.
🍊 1 fun thing: Five Osage Orange trees grafted from those at President Abraham Lincoln's gravesite in Springfield, Ill., will be planted as part of the project.
- They represent a connection in history with Hoyt Sherman, one of DSM's founders who served under Lincoln in the Civil War.
Of note: The trees are more commonly known for their inedible hedge balls, or "apples."
- But those planted at Hoyt Sherman will be male and won't produce fruit.
What's next: Project fundraising is ongoing.
- Construction is expected to begin this spring and could be completed as early as July, Hoyt Sherman Place CEO Robert Warren tells Axios.
