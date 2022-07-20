Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines to add a new outdoor venue

Hoyt Sherman Place is launching a new project that will include a staging area for outdoor events, CEO Robert Warren told Axios this week.

Why it matters: Previous renovations have shaped the historic venue and its 1,252-seat auditorium into a popular spot for national tours — upcoming concerts include Melissa Etheridge, Amy Grant, Nick Swardson and the Indigo Girls.

The lawn project will further expand its reach and ability to host more community gatherings, Warren said.

Flashback: Hoyt Sherman was one of the early pioneers of Des Moines. His family's home became the first public art museum in DSM following his death in 1904 and remains a gallery.

The auditorium was completed in 1923 to host speakers of the Des Moines Women's Club, including Amelia Earhart, Helen Keller and Grant Wood.

Catch up fast: An upgrade in 2003 included air conditioning, which was important to expand the auditorium's usefulness.

A three-story expansion completed about two years ago on the facility's north side included new restrooms and a large rentable event space.

What's next: Final landscape designs still need to be approved by the Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation board and by the appropriate historic preservation entities before they are shared publicly, Warren said.

$100,000 has been budgeted for lawn enhancements, including trees grafted from President Lincoln's grave site in Springfield, Ill.

Of note: The blue awnings added this month are part of the permanent design plan but will be removed in cooler months.

Landscaping will reduce the slope on the facility's south lawn and largely cover the concrete footings that are currently exposed, Warren said.

Check it out: The third and final Jazz in July concert this year at Hoyt Sherman Place is next Tuesday. It's free.

5pm-9pm, 1501 Woodland Ave., DSM