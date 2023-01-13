Prince Harry's book has a royal Des Moines wait

More than 500 Des Moines Public Library patrons are on a waitlist to read Prince Harry's "Spare," as of Thursday.

The DSM system currently has 41 copies in book, CD, audio and eBook formats.

Catch up fast: The memoir is Prince Harry's account of life in the royal family.

First-day sales surpassed 1.4 million copies, Penguin Random House said Wednesday.

What they're saying: Spare is one of the most sought-after books at the library since before the pandemic, Tim Paluch, a library spokesperson told Axios.

The library has purchased additional copies to the best of its budgetary ability, he said.

The intrigue: Once demand settles, extra copies will likely be used for book club sets where people can check out 10 at a time.

Yes, but: Don't expect that to happen for "many, many months," Paluch said.

The big picture: Libraries across the country are also reporting a rush on the book.

In Minnesota, for example, more than 1,100 patrons of the Hennepin County Library were in a que for 48 copies when the book was released this week.