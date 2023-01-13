2 hours ago - News

Prince Harry's book has a royal Des Moines wait

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Prince Harry's book.

Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

More than 500 Des Moines Public Library patrons are on a waitlist to read Prince Harry's "Spare," as of Thursday.

  • The DSM system currently has 41 copies in book, CD, audio and eBook formats.

Catch up fast: The memoir is Prince Harry's account of life in the royal family.

What they're saying: Spare is one of the most sought-after books at the library since before the pandemic, Tim Paluch, a library spokesperson told Axios.

  • The library has purchased additional copies to the best of its budgetary ability, he said.

The intrigue: Once demand settles, extra copies will likely be used for book club sets where people can check out 10 at a time.

  • Yes, but: Don't expect that to happen for "many, many months," Paluch said.

The big picture: Libraries across the country are also reporting a rush on the book.

  • In Minnesota, for example, more than 1,100 patrons of the Hennepin County Library were in a que for 48 copies when the book was released this week.
A screenshot of Des Moines book waitlist
Screenshot: Des Moines Public Library waitlist Jan. 12, 2023
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more