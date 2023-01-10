No "Spare" copies of Harry's memoir at Twin Cities libraries

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" on display at a bookshop in central London. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Libraries across the Twin Cities are seeing high demand for Prince Harry's shocking new memoir.

What happened: More than 1,100 Hennepin County Library patrons had already joined the queue for one of 48 copies of the print edition as of 6:30am on release day.

Roughly 730 listeners had requested a copy of the audiobook, which is shared among metro libraries.

By midday, metro-wide reservations for the audiobook had ballooned to 1,044, per the library. The eBook, which is also shared across metro libraries, had 1,148 holds.

The big picture: "Spare," which hit shelves Tuesday, climbed to the top spot on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in the U.S. and Britain following a "press frenzy" prompted by juicy leaks and pre-publication interviews, Axios' Hope King writes.

Random House is said to be printing 2.5 million hardcover copies for North America alone.

What they're saying: Joshua Yetman, a spokesperson for Hennepin County Library, told Axios that such high demand isn't unusual for hot titles by big names.

The library has seven additional physical copies of the book on order and plans to buy more this month, now that an annual end-of-year purchases pause instituted as part of the budget process has been lifted, he said.

Zoom in: Axios checked with several other libraries across the metro Tuesday to gauge interest: