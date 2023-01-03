La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them.

The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

Catch up fast: La' James is a for-profit school with five Iowa locations, including in Johnston. It has been accused of unfair and deceptive business practices for roughly a decade.

The allegations include long delays in student financial aid disbursements that forced students into further financial hardships.

In 2016, La' James agreed to pay a $550,000 fine, forgive $2.1 million in student debt and submit to state oversight as part of a consumer fraud lawsuit filed by Miller.

A state report last year concluded that problems continued to persist.

State of play: The latest settlement involved debts for around 116 students.

The school also agreed to include an explanation about the timing of financial disbursements with future student aid award notices.

What they're saying: La' James officials did not respond to a request for comment from Axios.