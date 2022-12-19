What's next for Iowa's Attorney General Tom Miller

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller introducing then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at an Iowa campaign event in 2020. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP

Tom Miller won't seek elected office again after he exits as Iowa's attorney general at the end of this month, he told Axios.

He'll instead focus on rebuilding the state's Democratic party.

Catch up fast: Miller, 78, is the longest-ever serving state AG in the nation.

He served 10 nonconsecutive terms — 40 years in the office.

Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird bested him 51% to 49% in November's election.

What they're saying: Miller's high profile role in multistate litigation helped Iowa punch "way, way over its weight," Harvard Law School lecturer James Tierney told Bloomberg Law last month.

Miller recently led state attorney general lawsuits against Google for alleged antitrust violations.

And, in 1978, he established the nation's first farm division within an attorney general's office.

State of play: Miller was caught in Iowa's red wave last month when Republicans claimed all but one statewide elected office and added seats to their majorities in the state's House and Senate.

He contends that he ran a good campaign but winning this year "just wasn't possible."

What's next: He'll mentor Democratic candidates and speak publicly on issues that are important to the party.

And, for the next few weeks, he'll help Bird, a Republican, with the transition into office.

Parting words: Miller gave kudos to his staff.

"We always did what we believed in and followed our values and followed our principles without compromise," he said.

