What's next for Iowa's Attorney General Tom Miller

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Tom Miller.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller introducing then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at an Iowa campaign event in 2020. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP

Tom Miller won't seek elected office again after he exits as Iowa's attorney general at the end of this month, he told Axios.

  • He'll instead focus on rebuilding the state's Democratic party.

Catch up fast: Miller, 78, is the longest-ever serving state AG in the nation.

  • He served 10 nonconsecutive terms — 40 years in the office.
  • Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird bested him 51% to 49% in November's election.

What they're saying: Miller's high profile role in multistate litigation helped Iowa punch "way, way over its weight," Harvard Law School lecturer James Tierney told Bloomberg Law last month.

  • Miller recently led state attorney general lawsuits against Google for alleged antitrust violations.
  • And, in 1978, he established the nation's first farm division within an attorney general's office.

State of play: Miller was caught in Iowa's red wave last month when Republicans claimed all but one statewide elected office and added seats to their majorities in the state's House and Senate.

  • He contends that he ran a good campaign but winning this year "just wasn't possible."

What's next: He'll mentor Democratic candidates and speak publicly on issues that are important to the party.

  • And, for the next few weeks, he'll help Bird, a Republican, with the transition into office.

Parting words: Miller gave kudos to his staff.

  • "We always did what we believed in and followed our values and followed our principles without compromise," he said.

