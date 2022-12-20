Ask Axios: How much do Iowa food CEOs make?

Des Moines Area Religious Council CEO Matt Unger and Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book. Screenshots: DMARC and the food bank via YouTube

Question: "It's disheartening to see the conflicts with the Food Bank of Iowa. How much does the CEO get paid?" — Mel Cortez, WDM

Answer: We looked at the CEO salaries and organizational finances of both groups involved in the ongoing food contract dispute.

The information is based on the nonprofit groups latest tax filings, which are the fiscal year that ended in June, 2020.

By the numbers: Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book's salary was $194,000.

The group reported nearly $36 million in revenue and about $30 million in expenses.

Meanwhile: Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) CEO Matt Unger was paid $112,792.

DMARC reported $4.5 million in revenue and spent all but $47,000.

