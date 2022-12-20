27 mins ago - News

Ask Axios: How much do Iowa food CEOs make?

Jason Clayworth
A photo of food bank CEOs.

Des Moines Area Religious Council CEO Matt Unger and Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book. Screenshots: DMARC and the food bank via YouTube

Question: "It's disheartening to see the conflicts with the Food Bank of Iowa. How much does the CEO get paid?" — Mel Cortez, WDM

Answer: We looked at the CEO salaries and organizational finances of both groups involved in the ongoing food contract dispute.

  • The information is based on the nonprofit groups latest tax filings, which are the fiscal year that ended in June, 2020.

By the numbers: Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book's salary was $194,000.

  • The group reported nearly $36 million in revenue and about $30 million in expenses.

Meanwhile: Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) CEO Matt Unger was paid $112,792.

  • DMARC reported $4.5 million in revenue and spent all but $47,000.

Read more: DSM City Council gives food group’s a $600K ultimatum.

