27 mins ago - News
Ask Axios: How much do Iowa food CEOs make?
Question: "It's disheartening to see the conflicts with the Food Bank of Iowa. How much does the CEO get paid?" — Mel Cortez, WDM
Answer: We looked at the CEO salaries and organizational finances of both groups involved in the ongoing food contract dispute.
- The information is based on the nonprofit groups latest tax filings, which are the fiscal year that ended in June, 2020.
By the numbers: Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book's salary was $194,000.
- The group reported nearly $36 million in revenue and about $30 million in expenses.
Meanwhile: Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) CEO Matt Unger was paid $112,792.
- DMARC reported $4.5 million in revenue and spent all but $47,000.
Read more: DSM City Council gives food group’s a $600K ultimatum.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.