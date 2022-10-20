54 mins ago - News

Des Moines food pantry contracts terminated over distribution dispute

Jason Clayworth
Agreements between the Food Bank of Iowa and 11 Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries have been terminated, officials from both groups told Axios Wednesday.

  • Disagreement about a new distribution requirement is the source of the break between the groups.

Why it matters: The dispute could greatly diminish the amount of food given out to thousands of people in the metro.

How it works: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that has partnered with hundreds of charities across 55 of Iowa's 99 counties.

  • It collects and provides food for free or at a discount to the charities.

Driving the news: The food bank is standardizing operating agreements to ensure that each pantry that it works with offers recipients at least three days supply of food a month.

  • Groups were notified of the change on Sept. 2 and had until Oct. 1 to sign a contract addendum.
  • DMARC is the only organization in the network with agreements that have been terminated.

State of play: DMARC already offers a three-day supply of food staples.

  • Recipients are also allowed additional daily visits to collect donated, perishable foods like fruits and vegetables.

Yes, but: Under the new rules, recipients would be eligible for a visit each month at each of DMARC’s pantries.

  • That’s up to 45 days worth of supplies monthly instead of just three, which isn’t sustainable and could lead to abuse or waste, DMARC CEO Matt Unger told Axios.

By the numbers: More than 20,000 people used DMARC's pantry network in August, which was up 86% from the prior year.

  • Near-record usage continues and the approaching holiday season typically generates greater need, Unger said.

Of note: Most of DMARC's food pantries independently made the decision on whether to sign the Food Bank's addendum.

  • Three of the sites will continue to work with the Food Bank — Urbandale Food Pantry as well as the Bidwell-Riverside Center and Catholic Charities Outreach centers in DSM
  • The DMARC-ket Southside Food Pantry, the 15th site, opened last month and does not have an agreement with the food bank.

What next: Most DMARC pantries will be unable to order items from the Food Bank after Oct. 31.

  • The organization will try to boost fundraising to offset its losses, Unger said.
