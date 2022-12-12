16 mins ago - Things to Do
Axios Des Moines' favorite things of 2022
Welcome to our end-of-the-year feature showcasing our favorite things of the year.
- Check back. We'll be posting more in the coming days.
Home pet sitters
Jason: I hate leaving my kitty home alone for extended periods.
- And I don't like to inconvenience neighbors with daily poop scooping duties.
Solution: I started hiring professionals this year.
- They come to my home and tend to the specific needs of lil' Harriet.
Zoom in: I'm partial to Southside Sitter, a DSM business owned by my friends Rachel and John Bradley.
- Costs are based on your pet needs. (I pay $22 for each 20-minute visit.)
Be smart: There are other businesses and individuals who offer home pet services across the metro that can be easily found on sites like Rover.
- The Humane Society offers tips on how to select a good one.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.