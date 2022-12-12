16 mins ago - Things to Do

Axios Des Moines' favorite things of 2022

Linh Ta
A photo of Jason with his cat.

Jason gets a kitty kiss for hiring a good pet sitter. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Welcome to our end-of-the-year feature showcasing our favorite things of the year.

  • Check back. We'll be posting more in the coming days.
Home pet sitters

Jason: I hate leaving my kitty home alone for extended periods.

  • And I don't like to inconvenience neighbors with daily poop scooping duties.

Solution: I started hiring professionals this year.

  • They come to my home and tend to the specific needs of lil' Harriet.

Zoom in: I'm partial to Southside Sitter, a DSM business owned by my friends Rachel and John Bradley.

  • Costs are based on your pet needs. (I pay $22 for each 20-minute visit.)

Be smart: There are other businesses and individuals who offer home pet services across the metro that can be easily found on sites like Rover.

