Axios Des Moines' favorite things of 2022

Welcome to our end-of-the-year feature showcasing our favorite things of the year.

Check back. We'll be posting more in the coming days.

Home pet sitters

Jason: I hate leaving my kitty home alone for extended periods.

And I don't like to inconvenience neighbors with daily poop scooping duties.

Solution: I started hiring professionals this year.

They come to my home and tend to the specific needs of lil' Harriet.

Zoom in: I'm partial to Southside Sitter, a DSM business owned by my friends Rachel and John Bradley.

Costs are based on your pet needs. (I pay $22 for each 20-minute visit.)

Be smart: There are other businesses and individuals who offer home pet services across the metro that can be easily found on sites like Rover.