How to bypass concert ticket fees in Des Moines

Ticket fees for Justin Bieber's concert in Des Moines several days ago totaled up to $35 a seat.

Why it matters: It's a hefty add-on to an already pricey ticket — ranging between $61.50-$201.50 each — for the roughly 12,000 fans who packed the Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, and one that local venue managers tell Axios was avoidable.

Savvy concertgoers can bypass many fees if they're willing to sacrifice a bit of convenience and purchase tickets in-person, they say.

The big picture: Ticket prices in North America have jumped 14% last year as compared to 2019, according to Live Nation Entertainment data reviewed this month by the Wall Street Journal.

Pricier VIP upgrades and preferred seat options — like those near the stage or by an aisle — are partly behind the jump as the concert industry competes with ticket resellers, the WSJ reports.

Plus: Many ticket-selling sites are also able to adjust prices based on demand.

Zoom in: Three popular Des Moines entertainment venues tell Axios their ticket fees vary depending on the type of show, but have not significantly changed in the last five years.

Fees at Hoyt Sherman Place, which uses Ticketmaster, are influenced by charges collected by the ticket seller, CEO Robert Warren says.

At Iowa Events Center, which sells tickets directly at Hyveetix.com, fees generally account for about 12% of a ticket's price but are as low as $1 for some sporting events, general manager Chris Connolly tells Axios.

Des Moines Civic Center/DSM Performing Arts sells directly on its website. Its online convenience fee also generally accounts for about 12% of ticket costs, says spokesperson Jonathan Brendemuehl.

Pro tip: If you plan to buy tickets online, use links from a venue's website to avoid overpriced or bogus tickets.

Each of the Des Moines venue operators warn that online search engines often lead to unofficial sellers.