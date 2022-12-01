Polk County said this week it will alert state regulators to environmental and development concerns about an annexation request that would nearly double the size of Alleman.

Why it matters: Polk County rarely takes a position on annexation requests in front of Iowa's City Development Board (CDB), the body that will ultimately decide the matter.

The move is another strike against family farms as urban development encroaches, Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios Wednesday.

Catch up fast: Alleman is a town of around 425 people that's just north of Ankeny, which is more than 166 times larger.

Alleman city officials have for months tried to annex as much as 1,900 acres of farmland between it and Ankeny to minimize development.

Yes, and: Alleman's annexation would include some areas Ankeny has targeted for development.

Ankeny has argued that Alleman would likely be unable to provide basic services to the annexation area.

Alleman already has difficulties in delivering services to its existing area, Supervisor Robert Brownell said.

Zoom in: Alleman currently has no sewer system so any development would likely include more septic tanks in the Four Mile Creek watershed, county administrator John Norris said in a meeting with supervisors Tuesday.

The other side: Kramme, who is a former supervisor, contends the current supervisors are "dead wrong" in their assessment.

He plans to meet with Brownell today about the matter

What's next: The county will draft its letter in coming weeks.