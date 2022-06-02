Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.

Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts.

Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes.

Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.

Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's proposal would create an "island" of land disconnected from its current boundaries, which isn't allowed under state law.

They're also concerned that Alleman doesn't have the ability to provide services to the annexed areas, according to the supervisor's resolution.

Kramme contends the supervisors are wrong and told Axios that his city will fight the matter before Iowa's City Development Board, the body that will ultimately decide on the matter.

The intrigue: Ankeny is currently seeking to annex pieces of the same unincorporated land under Alleman's annexation proposal. Ankeny's City Council will hold a hearing on its request this Monday.

Ankeny's growth in the 15 months that ended in July 2021 puts its population at around 70,300 people, besting West Des Moines as the metro's largest suburb, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released last week.

What they're saying: Kramme said Ankeny development has increased traffic and the number of students in the North Polk Community School District, which is based in Alleman. That adds wear on infrastructure like roads but doesn't contribute to Alleman's property tax base, he said.

The other side: Ankeny officials said the city doesn't seek out property owners to annex.

Requests are generally voluntary to access things like sewers and emergency services, Eric Jensen, the city's community development director, told Axios.

What to watch: Polk County supervisors have spoken to state officials from the City Development Board about its concerns with Alleman's annexation proposal, Supervisor Bob Brownell told Axios.

Supervisors could reconsider if their boundary concerns are unfounded. But they'll likely take no official position on Alleman's request, rather than support it, Brownell said.

The bottom line: Annexation requests in Alleman and Ankeny are likely headed for a state challenge.