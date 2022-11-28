3 hours ago - News
Auctioned: The Iowa Hall of Pride sports museum
Last month's auction of Iowa Hall of Pride displays fetched around $3,500, Chris Cuellar, a spokesperson for the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) told Axios.
Why it matters: It raised money for a new youth outreach program that helps pay for tickets to state championship events.
- Yes, and: The goal of the auction was less about fundraising and more about giving people and schools with attachments to the items a chance to own them, Cuellar said.
Catch up fast: The museum was operated by IHSAA at the Iowa Events Center since 2005. It showcased state sports history.
- The facility permanently closed in June following sluggish attendance.
- Polk County government officials are reviewing an idea to turn the space into ballrooms.
State of play: The auction items were mostly wall art, graphics and furniture.
- A Lolo Jones stand-up board, Field of Dreams exhibits and a Kurt Warner timeline were among the more than 110 items that were sold.
Of note: Some of the exhibits are now online.
