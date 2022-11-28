Inside the Iowa Hall of Pride before it closed in June. Photo courtesy of the Iowa High School Athletic Association

Last month's auction of Iowa Hall of Pride displays fetched around $3,500, Chris Cuellar, a spokesperson for the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) told Axios.

Why it matters: It raised money for a new youth outreach program that helps pay for tickets to state championship events.

Yes, and: The goal of the auction was less about fundraising and more about giving people and schools with attachments to the items a chance to own them, Cuellar said.

Catch up fast: The museum was operated by IHSAA at the Iowa Events Center since 2005. It showcased state sports history.

The facility permanently closed in June following sluggish attendance.

Polk County government officials are reviewing an idea to turn the space into ballrooms.

State of play: The auction items were mostly wall art, graphics and furniture.

A Lolo Jones stand-up board, Field of Dreams exhibits and a Kurt Warner timeline were among the more than 110 items that were sold.

Of note: Some of the exhibits are now online.