Des Moines' Hall of Pride to become a ballroom

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Iowa Hall of Pride.

Photo courtesy of the Iowa High School Athletic Association

The now shuttered Iowa Hall of Pride museum space will become a "junior ballroom" under a concept being considered by Polk County officials, Chris Connolly, general manager of the Iowa Events Center tells Axios.

Driving the news: The events center could use more ballroom space, especially for groups that want to rent smaller space, Connolly said.

  • Ideas are still in the works but the nearly 26,000-square-foot space could be made into multiple new rental areas, he said.

Catch up fast: The hall of pride showcased state sports history and had been part of the Iowa Events Center since 2005. But attendance had fallen in recent years.

  • The Iowa High School Athletic Association, the museum's operator, permanently closed the facility in June and transitioned some of the exhibits into a digital format.

What's next: Connolly will approach county supervisors in coming weeks for permission to hire a company to recommend specific reuse and design options.

  • Cost estimates and a project timeline have not yet been determined.
