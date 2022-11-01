Des Moines' Hall of Pride to become a ballroom

The now shuttered Iowa Hall of Pride museum space will become a "junior ballroom" under a concept being considered by Polk County officials, Chris Connolly, general manager of the Iowa Events Center tells Axios.

Driving the news: The events center could use more ballroom space, especially for groups that want to rent smaller space, Connolly said.

Ideas are still in the works but the nearly 26,000-square-foot space could be made into multiple new rental areas, he said.

Catch up fast: The hall of pride showcased state sports history and had been part of the Iowa Events Center since 2005. But attendance had fallen in recent years.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association, the museum's operator, permanently closed the facility in June and transitioned some of the exhibits into a digital format.

What's next: Connolly will approach county supervisors in coming weeks for permission to hire a company to recommend specific reuse and design options.