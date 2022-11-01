Des Moines' Hall of Pride to become a ballroom
The now shuttered Iowa Hall of Pride museum space will become a "junior ballroom" under a concept being considered by Polk County officials, Chris Connolly, general manager of the Iowa Events Center tells Axios.
Driving the news: The events center could use more ballroom space, especially for groups that want to rent smaller space, Connolly said.
- Ideas are still in the works but the nearly 26,000-square-foot space could be made into multiple new rental areas, he said.
Catch up fast: The hall of pride showcased state sports history and had been part of the Iowa Events Center since 2005. But attendance had fallen in recent years.
- The Iowa High School Athletic Association, the museum's operator, permanently closed the facility in June and transitioned some of the exhibits into a digital format.
What's next: Connolly will approach county supervisors in coming weeks for permission to hire a company to recommend specific reuse and design options.
- Cost estimates and a project timeline have not yet been determined.
