Nation's largest year-round snowsports hill to open in Des Moines
Sleepy Hollow Sports Park's currently closed tubing hill will reopen in July as a year-around snowsports complex, Polk County Conservation officials announced Wednesday during a presentation before county supervisors.
- A synthetic snow-substitute known as Snowflex will allow tubing, snowboarding and skiing for at least 44 weeks a year.
Why it matters: The project will boost the useability of the 76-acre park and make it a significant outdoor recreational attraction, county officials said.
Catch up fast: Sleepy Hollow, near the Iowa State Fairgrounds in DSM, was for decades privately owned and operated.
- In warmer months, parts of the park are used to host events like Renaissance faires and concerts — Taylor Swift played there in 2006. (We know, Taylor Swift concerts are a sore subject for a lot of people right now.)
- Polk County Conservation purchased the property for $3.5 million last year.
What's happening: A roughly $1.7 million redevelopment will begin in coming months, focused primarily on resurfacing the tubing hill and building a new pedestrian lift, conservation director Rich Leopold said.
- It'll reopen as the largest all-year snowsports hill in the country, Jeff Condon, the department's leisure services manager, said.
Of note: Wolfe Mountain in Branson, Mo., currently advertises as having the nation's largest synthetic tubing run.
- Sleepy Hollow’s will be about 600 feet, roughly 50% longer, Condon said.
What's next: A lodge at the park will be renovated or rebuilt with a design phase likely beginning next year.
- Camp sites will also be improved and likely expanded in coming phases, Leopold said.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.