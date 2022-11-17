Nation's largest year-round snowsports hill to open in Des Moines

A scene from Sleepy Hollow Sports Park when it was privately owned. Photo courtesy of Catch Des Moines

Sleepy Hollow Sports Park's currently closed tubing hill will reopen in July as a year-around snowsports complex, Polk County Conservation officials announced Wednesday during a presentation before county supervisors.

A synthetic snow-substitute known as Snowflex will allow tubing, snowboarding and skiing for at least 44 weeks a year.

Why it matters: The project will boost the useability of the 76-acre park and make it a significant outdoor recreational attraction, county officials said.

Catch up fast: Sleepy Hollow, near the Iowa State Fairgrounds in DSM, was for decades privately owned and operated.

In warmer months, parts of the park are used to host events like Renaissance faires and concerts — Taylor Swift played there in 2006. (We know, Taylor Swift concerts are a sore subject for a lot of people right now.)

Polk County Conservation purchased the property for $3.5 million last year.

What's happening: A roughly $1.7 million redevelopment will begin in coming months, focused primarily on resurfacing the tubing hill and building a new pedestrian lift, conservation director Rich Leopold said.

It'll reopen as the largest all-year snowsports hill in the country, Jeff Condon, the department's leisure services manager, said.

Of note: Wolfe Mountain in Branson, Mo., currently advertises as having the nation's largest synthetic tubing run.

Sleepy Hollow’s will be about 600 feet, roughly 50% longer, Condon said.

What's next: A lodge at the park will be renovated or rebuilt with a design phase likely beginning next year.