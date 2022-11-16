Sexually transmitted diseases rise where abortion clinics closed in Iowa
Sexually transmitted diseases and infections rose in four counties after a 2017 Iowa law forced abortion clinics there to close, according to a new research paper published in JAMA Network.
Driving the news: Defunding abortion clinics in Iowa resulted in a reduction of STD and STI services being available, possibly contributing to increased infections, the report says.
Of note: The lead author of the paper, Megan Srinivas, is a Democrat who recently won an Iowa House seat representing Des Moines.
Flashback: In 2017, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland announced it was closing clinics in Bettendorf, Burlington, Keokuk and Sioux City after the Iowa Legislature passed a bill that blocked public money from going to abortion providers, the Register reported.
- Those clinics combined saw more than 14,600 patients over a three-year period.
State of play: The study examined chlamydia and gonorrhea cases between Iowa counties that did and didn't close their clinics.
- While there was an increase in infections statewide over that time period, gonorrhea rates doubled post-closures in the four counties.
The bottom line: Beyond clinic closures, a variety of factors have led to a surge in STD and STI rates nationwide, including decreased condom usage and increased needle sharing during the opioid crisis.
