U.S. saw a sustained surge in STDs in 2021, CDC data shows

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) continued to rise in the second year of the pandemic, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The big picture: The statistics have health experts warning that the U.S. must invest significantly more funding in prevention efforts, especially as the nation continues to battle COVID and monkeypox.

By the numbers: There were 2.5 million total infections in 2021, up from a record 2.4 million in 2020.

Syphilis rates shot up by 26% in 2021. It's the largest annual increase the U.S. has seen since the Truman administration, Politico notes.

Rates of congenital syphilis — when babies become infected while in the womb — also saw an alarming increase of 24% in 2021.

HIV cases rose by 16%, gonorrhea by 2.8% and chlamydia by 3%.

What they're saying: "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Leandro Mena, director of the CDC's Division of STD Prevention, said in a speech at a medical conference this week, per AP.

These efforts include home-test kits that could notify people of an infection earlier and help stem its spread, Mena added.

Mena has previously said that underfunding has led to a reduction in screening and treatment services, a trend that worsened during the pandemic.

He also pointed to a decrease in condom usage and a surge in opioid and methamphetamine use that caused an increase in needle sharing.

Worth noting: The increase in STDs comes as conservatives move to restrict classroom discussion of certain topics including sex and sexuality.