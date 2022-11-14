Des Moines voided hundreds of parking tickets after system snafus
At least 260 parking tickets were voided by the city of Des Moines due to malfunctions of a new meter system, according to records obtained by Axios.
Catch up fast: In April, DSM began modernizing its downtown street parking system with hundreds of kiosks that take multiple forms of payment and can send text alerts prior to a meter's expiration.
- But there have been some technical glitches that aborted some transactions between May and August.
What's happening: The East Village's meter upgrades are being delayed until early next year as a result of the snafus, city traffic engineer John Davis told the city council earlier this month.
State of play: The city began tracking the number of tickets it voided during the first week of June.
- Most of the problems with the system are resolved, Davis told us earlier this month.
Of note: People who think they've been wronged by the system can challenge a ticket if they file an appeal within seven days.
- Most fines are $15.
