Des Moines voided hundreds of parking tickets after system snafus

Jason Clayworth
At least 260 parking tickets were voided by the city of Des Moines due to malfunctions of a new meter system, according to records obtained by Axios.

Catch up fast: In April, DSM began modernizing its downtown street parking system with hundreds of kiosks that take multiple forms of payment and can send text alerts prior to a meter's expiration.

  • But there have been some technical glitches that aborted some transactions between May and August.

What's happening: The East Village's meter upgrades are being delayed until early next year as a result of the snafus, city traffic engineer John Davis told the city council earlier this month.

State of play: The city began tracking the number of tickets it voided during the first week of June.

  • Most of the problems with the system are resolved, Davis told us earlier this month.

Of note: People who think they've been wronged by the system can challenge a ticket if they file an appeal within seven days.

  • Most fines are $15.
