Des Moines delays parking upgrades after pay system problems

Photo courtesy of the city of Des Moines

Des Moines is delaying installation of a new automatic parking meter system in the East Village.

Driving the news: Multiple problems emerged among the first pay stations that were installed in other areas of downtown, city traffic engineer John Davis told Axios Monday.

The new kiosks have at times struggled to process credit cards, which resulted in many aborted transactions between May and August.

There have also been issues in reconciling payments made at the pay stations with bank receipts but those problems have since been resolved, Davis said.

An unknown number of tickets have been dismissed or were never issued because of the ongoing problems.

Catch up fast: Des Moines City Council last year approved a nearly $3.3 million plan to convert just over 3,400 coin-operated parking meter spaces to pay station kiosks that allow payment via a phone app or credit card.

About 240 of 400 kiosks have been installed since April, which has converted just over 2,000 spaces to the new system.

What's happening: The city has delayed full payment for the first phase of the kiosk installations to vendor Cale America until the problems have been resolved.

The installation of the East Village system is being delayed to avoid disruption to the district's holiday shopping and Friday promenade season that starts Nov. 18.

Yes, but: Despite the early challenges, there are indications that the system will be far more user friendly when the upgrades are completed, Davis said.

More than 10,000 people already use the mobile app — which allows people to add time to their meter from their phone, he said.

What's next: Installation in other areas will continue in coming weeks, mostly on the west side of downtown.

East Village will be completed early next year.

Of note: The city also plans to add an Apple Pay option next year.