Here's what happens to Iowa's unreturned can deposits

Droppett is a pilot program that allows users to place a QR sticker on bags of cans to be counted, with deposits automatically added to their bank accounts.

There's a dropoff site in DSM that we wrote about last month that prompted an Ask Axios question from reader Stuart T.

Question: Where do all the deposits of cans that aren't redeemed go?

Answer: Beverage distributors, like Doll Distributing, keep the unredeemed five-cent deposits, Tammie Krausmann, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources tells Axios.

The state does not track how many go unreturned. And it's considered to be proprietary information among each private distributor.

Yes, but: DNR waste studies give a glimpse into how many of Iowa's redeemable cans or bottles end up in landfills.

It amounts to millions of dollars each year, according to a review of the data by the Container Recycling Institute and published last year by the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Of note: Distributors pay an extra 1-cent handling fee to retailers and redemption centers for each container.