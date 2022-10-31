12 mins ago - Food and Drink
Nina's Tacos closes southside restaurant after multiple break-ins
Nina's Tacos has closed down its restaurant on Des Moines' south side after three break ins caused financial challenges.
State of play: Nina Tejeda opened the restaurant where she became known for her birria tacos at the end of 2021.
- The first break in happened Sept. 24 when burglars took all the cash from the register, a laptop and Doordash tablet — impeding their ability to take delivery orders.
- Break-ins occurred again on Oct. 1 and Oct. 12. Cash was stolen each time.
Of note: Des Moines police have not made any arrests in the cases.
What's next: Tejeda said she is focusing on her food truck business instead and is raising money so she can one day own her own building.
- "Our family tried so hard to make this restaurant work, but too many obstacles and all these break-ins had us finally say enough," she told Axios.
Where to find it: Follow her Facebook page to see truck locations.
