Nina's Tacos closes southside restaurant after multiple break-ins

Security footage showing another break in at Ninas Tacos in Des Moines. Photo courtesy of Ninas Tacos

Nina's Tacos has closed down its restaurant on Des Moines' south side after three break ins caused financial challenges.

State of play: Nina Tejeda opened the restaurant where she became known for her birria tacos at the end of 2021.

The first break in happened Sept. 24 when burglars took all the cash from the register, a laptop and Doordash tablet — impeding their ability to take delivery orders.

Break-ins occurred again on Oct. 1 and Oct. 12. Cash was stolen each time.

Of note: Des Moines police have not made any arrests in the cases.

What's next: Tejeda said she is focusing on her food truck business instead and is raising money so she can one day own her own building.

"Our family tried so hard to make this restaurant work, but too many obstacles and all these break-ins had us finally say enough," she told Axios.

Where to find it: Follow her Facebook page to see truck locations.