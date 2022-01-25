Nina's Tacos cooks up unique birria dishes in Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Nina's Tacos opened late last year and its atypical menu — along with the story behind the restaurant — make it worthy of a visit.

State of play: A year ago, Nina Tejeda, a single mom of four children, was working three jobs, she told Axios.

Her homemade tacos were popular among friends, who last year convinced her to buy a food truck and launch a business.

She made enough money from a few festivals to quit her other jobs and open her new, permanent spot.

State of plate: Nina's offers more than two dozen menu items, ranging from a Mexican-style pizza to ramen with birria.

Birria — a meat stew that's cooked with chiles and other seasonings for hours — is the star ingredient of many of Tejeda's dishes.

I tried three quesa tacos, which included birria in a toasted, double shell taco with cheese. ($3.64 each) Yum.

Of note: Nina's has sold out of its staple item a few times in the last month due to the restaurant's growing popularity and the lengthy time birria takes to make.

If that happens, just be patient and consider an alternative menu item to tide you over until the next batch is ready.

⏰ Open: Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 8pm; Sunday, 11am-6pm.