Nina's Tacos cooks up unique birria dishes in Des Moines
Nina's Tacos opened late last year and its atypical menu — along with the story behind the restaurant — make it worthy of a visit.
State of play: A year ago, Nina Tejeda, a single mom of four children, was working three jobs, she told Axios.
- Her homemade tacos were popular among friends, who last year convinced her to buy a food truck and launch a business.
- She made enough money from a few festivals to quit her other jobs and open her new, permanent spot.
State of plate: Nina's offers more than two dozen menu items, ranging from a Mexican-style pizza to ramen with birria.
- Birria — a meat stew that's cooked with chiles and other seasonings for hours — is the star ingredient of many of Tejeda's dishes.
- I tried three quesa tacos, which included birria in a toasted, double shell taco with cheese. ($3.64 each) Yum.
Of note: Nina's has sold out of its staple item a few times in the last month due to the restaurant's growing popularity and the lengthy time birria takes to make.
- If that happens, just be patient and consider an alternative menu item to tide you over until the next batch is ready.
⏰ Open: Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 8pm; Sunday, 11am-6pm.
- 1301 E. Watrous Ave., Des Moines.
