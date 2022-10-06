22 mins ago - Food and Drink

Gusto Pizza reopens in Des Moines, closes other location

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Gusto Pizza Bar.
Gusto Pizza Bar opened this week at 2301 Ingersoll Ave., in DSM. Photo courtesy of Gusto Pizza Bar

Gusto Pizza Bar officially returned to DSM this week after a summer move and temporary hiatus.

  • The new location, 2301 Ingersoll Ave., is four blocks away from the longtime "mothership" that closed in July for the move.

Catch up fast: Plans to take Gusto "to the next level" were in the works since 2019 but delayed due to the pandemic, owners said in a press release Wednesday.

  • The new spot has a private room and a more elaborate menu with an expanded drink menu.

On the menu: New pizzas, sandwiches and pasta bakes.

  • Sweet corn mac 'n' cheese bake with bacon and corn bread. ($14)
  • Betty Crocker, a Chicago deep dish pizza with roasted chicken and gravy, Havarti, peas, carrots and onions. ($16)

On Jason's plate: I started with an order of onion ring poutine. It comes with beef barbacoa, barbecue sauce, queso and jalapeno. ($13)

  • I kept that theme running with a barbacoa Detroit-style pizza, which included adobe sauce, mozzarella, avocado and beef au jus for dipping. ($17)

Thought bubble: Beef juice to dip pizza? Such an unexpected and surprisingly yummy twist.

  • I've missed you, Gusto. Welcome back.

Of note: Gusto's WDM restaurant permanently closed last month so staff can focus on its new and larger location, owner Josh Holderness told Axios Wednesday.

Hours: Daily from 11am-10pm and until 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

A photo of onion ring poutine.
Onion ring poutine includes beef barbacoa, barbecue sauce, queso and jalapeno. ($13) Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more