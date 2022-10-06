Gusto Pizza reopens in Des Moines, closes other location

Gusto Pizza Bar officially returned to DSM this week after a summer move and temporary hiatus.

The new location, 2301 Ingersoll Ave., is four blocks away from the longtime "mothership" that closed in July for the move.

Catch up fast: Plans to take Gusto "to the next level" were in the works since 2019 but delayed due to the pandemic, owners said in a press release Wednesday.

The new spot has a private room and a more elaborate menu with an expanded drink menu.

On the menu: New pizzas, sandwiches and pasta bakes.

Sweet corn mac 'n' cheese bake with bacon and corn bread. ($14)

Betty Crocker, a Chicago deep dish pizza with roasted chicken and gravy, Havarti, peas, carrots and onions. ($16)

On Jason's plate: I started with an order of onion ring poutine. It comes with beef barbacoa, barbecue sauce, queso and jalapeno. ($13)

I kept that theme running with a barbacoa Detroit-style pizza, which included adobe sauce, mozzarella, avocado and beef au jus for dipping. ($17)

Thought bubble: Beef juice to dip pizza? Such an unexpected and surprisingly yummy twist.

I've missed you, Gusto. Welcome back.

Of note: Gusto's WDM restaurant permanently closed last month so staff can focus on its new and larger location, owner Josh Holderness told Axios Wednesday.

Hours: Daily from 11am-10pm and until 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.