Gusto Pizza stages a Des Moines comeback

The Des Moines City Council approved Gusto's Pizza new liquor permit Monday.

Located at 2301 Ingersoll Ave., it's just four blocks away from its longtime "mothership" location that closed last month.

Why it matters: It's great pizza that we thought left the city.

Catch up fast: Some customers were disappointed when owners announced last month that the original location at 1905 Ingersoll Ave. was permanently closed.

Relocation plans were not mentioned in July's farewell.

Yes, but: The restaurant's voicemail on Tuesday advised customers to "stay tuned to new developments as we transition to a new location."

Of note: Owners didn’t respond to our requests for comment but a construction crew was working inside the new site Tuesday.