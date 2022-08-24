24 mins ago - Food and Drink

Gusto Pizza stages a Des Moines comeback

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Gusto Pizza's sign.
The sign from Gusto's location that closed last month at 1905 Ingersoll Ave. in DSM. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The Des Moines City Council approved Gusto's Pizza new liquor permit Monday.

  • Located at 2301 Ingersoll Ave., it's just four blocks away from its longtime "mothership" location that closed last month.

Why it matters: It's great pizza that we thought left the city.

Catch up fast: Some customers were disappointed when owners announced last month that the original location at 1905 Ingersoll Ave. was permanently closed.

  • Relocation plans were not mentioned in July's farewell.

Yes, but: The restaurant's voicemail on Tuesday advised customers to "stay tuned to new developments as we transition to a new location."

Of note: Owners didn’t respond to our requests for comment but a construction crew was working inside the new site Tuesday.

  • No announcements or pizza signs were visible from the entrance.
