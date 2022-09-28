Girls wrestling coming to Des Moines schools

Step aside, boys — Des Moines Public Schools is launching its first-ever girl's wrestling program this year.

Why it matters: Wrestling has deep roots in Iowa, but girls who want to participate often have to join a boy's team.

Establishing a girl's program will likely raise local participation in the sport, which is seeing growing nationwide popularity.

State of play: DMPS will offer the girls program to all high schoolers with practice beginning Oct. 31 and competition beginning Nov. 14.

The district hired Samantha Bush, the assistant coach of Grand View University's women's wrestling club to lead the program, along with assistant coaches that will work in each school.

Of note: Wrestling was sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for the first time this year.

The bottom line: Let's hear it for the girls.