Polk County ponders a new affordable housing model

Homes would remain "affordable forever" under an idea being discussed among Polk County officials to buy and permanently own land used for low-income housing.

Why it matters: Advocates contend that creating a Community Land Trust (CLT) could help end a cycle where a home loses its affordability when ownership changes hands.

How it works: Low-income families would buy a home in the program at a discounted price but lease the land that it sits on.

The occupants would agree that when they sell the home, it would be at a restricted price to another low-income family.

Driving the news: A Mid-Iowa Organizing Strategy (AMOS) — a network of metro churches and community groups — is advocating for the formation of a DSM metro CLT.

Polk County Supervisors held a public meeting last week to discuss the idea with the group but made no decision on whether to support a program.

Of note: AMOS is the same group that helped create downtown's Lauridsen Skate Park.

State of play: AMOS' goal is to launch community discussion and encourage government participation in forming a CLT, Cheryl Fraracci, an organizer from DSM's Grace United Methodist Church, tells Axios.

The program would likely be run by a local nonprofit housing group.

Details such as startup costs and program guidelines would be left to whatever organization might ultimately run the program, she said.

Catch up fast: CLTs have been around for decades and more than 200 are already in play across the U.S., according to Grounded Solutions Network, a California-based group that advocates for affordable housing.

More communities are seeking them as a solution to skyrocketing home prices, according to an article published this year by Stateline.

The intrigue: The National League of Cities recently told its members that CLTs can help households gain access to homeownership and build wealth.

They can also help the larger community better weather economic downturns by increasing neighborhood stability and decreasing problems like foreclosure.

What's next: AMOS is organizing upcoming seminars with CLT experts and metro leaders that will take place in November.