Des Moines faces a historic home value hike

Polk County home assessments will increase around 22% next year. Polk County assessor Randy Ripperger projected the hike during a meeting last week with the Taxpayers Association of Central Iowa.

He estimates commercial properties will increase about 18%.

Why it matters: Assessed value is one of the main factors in determining how much property owners pay in taxes.

It would mark the steepest hike in residential values in the county's history, Ripperger said.

Catch up fast: Iowa assessors are required to reappraise property in odd-numbered years. The next new values are due in April 2023.

Sales prices keep increasing and current market value is a key factor of an assessment.

The median sales price of a single-family home in Polk County was around $286,000 in July, up more than 12% in the last year, according to a report by the Iowa Association of Realtors.

Flashback: The assessed values of Polk County homes increased an average of 8% in the 2021 reassessments.

Be smart: Larger assessments do not automatically mean that tax bills will jump by the same percentages, Art Wittmack, president of the taxpayers association said in last week’s meeting.

State policies intended to help limit taxpayer pain and rates set by local governments are big factors in what is ultimately owed, Wittmack noted.

Reminder: Iowa property owners who pay their taxes in installments have until Sept. 30 to avoid late interest on their bill that was due Sept. 1.