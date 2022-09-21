1 hour ago - News

Des Moines councilperson Indira Sheumaker pays panhandling fine

Jason Clayworth
A tweet from Indira Sheumaker.
Screenshot via @Indira4DSM

A $95 ticket issued to someone panhandling in Des Moines was paid by donations raised by Councilperson Indira Sheumaker, she tweeted Sunday.

  • At least four people donated via Venmo, online records show.

State of play: Sheumaker's announcement follows a meeting last week in which multiple DSM business owners asked for help in dealing with problems associated with people experiencing homelessness.

  • The ticket was issued near the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road under an ordinance intended to protect pedestrian safety, DSM Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Monday.
  • Axios requested a copy of the citation but details about the incident have not been made available.

Of note: Sheumaker didn't say how much money was collected but said the goal was exceeded.

  • Additional proceeds will be transferred to cash and handed out to others asking for help, she wrote.
