Roof leak causes $90K in damage at Wells Fargo Arena

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Wells Fargo Arena.
Photo courtesy of the Iowa Events Center

Roof leaks last month caused roughly $90,000 in damages at Wells Fargo Arena and Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center.

  • The site's general manager Chris Connolly told Axios Thursday that electrical damages at Wells Fargo resulted in a power failure and emergency repairs.

State of play: Some of the roofs are nearly two decades old and their replacement is among Polk County government's top priorities for next spring.

  • The total cost for roof replacement is estimated at $6 million.

Driving the news: Some of the work is being expedited to avoid more damage, Polk County Administrator John Norris tells Axios.

  • He gave preliminary approval last week for the county to move ahead with just over $1.3 million worth of repairs, which will take about four months to complete.

Of note: Emergency repairs should not affect the county's ongoing review of whether to add solar panels to the roofs.

  • Solar decisions will likely be made next year, Norris said.
A photo of a water leak.
Water from a roof leak seeped through electrical boxes at the Iowa Events Center last month. Photo courtesy of Polk County
