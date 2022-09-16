1 hour ago - News
Roof leak causes $90K in damage at Wells Fargo Arena
Roof leaks last month caused roughly $90,000 in damages at Wells Fargo Arena and Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center.
- The site's general manager Chris Connolly told Axios Thursday that electrical damages at Wells Fargo resulted in a power failure and emergency repairs.
State of play: Some of the roofs are nearly two decades old and their replacement is among Polk County government's top priorities for next spring.
- The total cost for roof replacement is estimated at $6 million.
Driving the news: Some of the work is being expedited to avoid more damage, Polk County Administrator John Norris tells Axios.
- He gave preliminary approval last week for the county to move ahead with just over $1.3 million worth of repairs, which will take about four months to complete.
Of note: Emergency repairs should not affect the county's ongoing review of whether to add solar panels to the roofs.
- Solar decisions will likely be made next year, Norris said.
