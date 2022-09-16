Roof leak causes $90K in damage at Wells Fargo Arena

Roof leaks last month caused roughly $90,000 in damages at Wells Fargo Arena and Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center.

The site's general manager Chris Connolly told Axios Thursday that electrical damages at Wells Fargo resulted in a power failure and emergency repairs.

State of play: Some of the roofs are nearly two decades old and their replacement is among Polk County government's top priorities for next spring.

The total cost for roof replacement is estimated at $6 million.

Driving the news: Some of the work is being expedited to avoid more damage, Polk County Administrator John Norris tells Axios.

He gave preliminary approval last week for the county to move ahead with just over $1.3 million worth of repairs, which will take about four months to complete.

Of note: Emergency repairs should not affect the county's ongoing review of whether to add solar panels to the roofs.

Solar decisions will likely be made next year, Norris said.