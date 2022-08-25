1 hour ago - News
The Iowa Events Center roofs could become solar fields
The rooftops of the Iowa Events Center could become solar fields under new discussions among county officials, the site's general manager Chris Connolly tells Axios.
Why it matters: It would be a big investment.
- It could also help Polk County reach its environmental goal set last year to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 90% by 2040.
Catch up fast: The IEC is a complex of buildings owned by Polk County that include Wells Fargo Arena, Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center and Hy-Vee Hall.
- Some of the roofs are nearly two decades old and nearing stages when extensive repairs or replacements will be necessary.
The intrigue: Solar installation might be made more cost efficient if done in conjunction with upcoming roof work.
- The potential scope and costs of the roof and solar projects have not yet been evaluated, Connolly tells us.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.