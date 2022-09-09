2022 Cy-Hawk game: ISU looks for first win since 2014

Iowa will become a state divided Saturday, as college football fans prepare for the annual rivalry game between the Cyclones and Hawkeyes.

Why it matters: Bragging rights. One game to decide which team, fans and alum get to talk smack for the next year.

Driving the news: The 69th installment of the Cy-Hawk game takes place Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Kickoff is at 3 pm.

Catch up fast: The two teams first played in Iowa City in 1894 with ISU prevailing.

The series went on a four-decade hiatus in 1935 due to animosity between the fan bases and did not return until the state legislature got involved, according to the Daily Iowan.

By the numbers: Iowa has dominated the series since then, winning 15 matchups in a row from 1983-1997.

They've also won every game since 2016.

Yes, but: If you're rooting for ISU, there's hope.

Iowa's offense is nonexistent. In their week-one matchup against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, the Hawkeyes managed just one field goal in their 7-3 win.

Meanwhile, ISU hung 42 points on Southeast Missouri State in their week-one win, withuarterback Hunter Dekkers throwing for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Iowa State key players: Dekkers, receiver Xavier Hutchinson and defensive end Will McDonald.

The other side: Iowa fans have reason to believe their winning streak will continue.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras struggled against South Dakota State (and that's an understatement.) He threw for only 109 yards with one interception and led just one scoring drive all game against an FCS school.

But, they are a dominant defensive team, holding SDSU to just 120 yards on offense last week and scoring four of the team's seven points.

Iowa key players: Petras, the offensive line and linebacker Jack Campbell.

The intrigue: Recent history favors Iowa. They have won four of their last six games against ISU by double digits.

Oddsmakers have Iowa as a 3.5 point favorite.

But ESPN's football power index gives the Cyclones a nearly 60% chance of winning.

1 fun fact: The last time the Cyclones won in 2014, the game was played in Iowa City — the site of this year's game.