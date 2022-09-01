Travel up, COVID precautions down as Iowa heads into Labor Day
Most Americans are not taking extra steps to avoid COVID-19 before they go on vacation, according to an Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index taken a few weeks ago.
Why it matters: The perception of personal risk has fallen to the point where even more frequent hand washing and sanitizing — the most common precaution — is not in play for most travelers, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.
- Meanwhile, bookings for domestic travel over Labor Day are up more than 20% over last year, The Washington Post reports.
State of play: COVID hospitalizations in Iowa are more than 80% lower than in late 2020, according to the New York Times' COVID tracker.
Yes, but: The U.S.' current seven-day average of new deaths is around 400, according to the CDC.
- More than 37,000 Americans, including roughly 270 in Iowa, remain hospitalized, the Times' tracker shows.
