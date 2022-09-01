20 mins ago - COVID

Travel up, COVID precautions down as Iowa heads into Labor Day

Jason Clayworth
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Most Americans are not taking extra steps to avoid COVID-19 before they go on vacation, according to an Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index taken a few weeks ago.

Why it matters: The perception of personal risk has fallen to the point where even more frequent hand washing and sanitizing — the most common precaution — is not in play for most travelers, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.

State of play: COVID hospitalizations in Iowa are more than 80% lower than in late 2020, according to the New York Times' COVID tracker.

Yes, but: The U.S.' current seven-day average of new deaths is around 400, according to the CDC.

