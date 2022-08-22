How Des Moines will spend its $95 million pandemic allocation
Des Moines City Council will vote Monday night on a plan to spend the largest and final chunk of its nearly $95 million federal pandemic relief allocation.
Why it matters: It's a significant amount of money intended to make substantive public improvements.
- The vote follows months of planning and public meetings about how to spend the money.
Catch up fast: The funds come from a $350 billion congressional allocation made last year to state and local governments.
- Federal guidelines require the money be allocated before the end of 2024 and spent before 2027.
By the numbers: DSM has already budgeted just over $31 million. Including Monday night's proposal, here is where the money will go:
- Almost 40% — just over $37 million — to social, environmental and health programs.
- Infrastructure ($21M), economic development ($14.5M), budget support ($14.3M) and housing ($8M).
What we're watching: Whether new initiatives are worth the investments allocated by DSM with the federal money.
- 💰Guaranteed income: A pilot program that gives participants a monthly income of up to $500.
- ☀️ Solar panels: The construction of DSM's first municipal solar fields.
