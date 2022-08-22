How Des Moines will spend its $95 million pandemic allocation

Des Moines City Council will vote Monday night on a plan to spend the largest and final chunk of its nearly $95 million federal pandemic relief allocation.

Why it matters: It's a significant amount of money intended to make substantive public improvements.

The vote follows months of planning and public meetings about how to spend the money.

Catch up fast: The funds come from a $350 billion congressional allocation made last year to state and local governments.

Federal guidelines require the money be allocated before the end of 2024 and spent before 2027.

By the numbers: DSM has already budgeted just over $31 million. Including Monday night's proposal, here is where the money will go:

Almost 40% — just over $37 million — to social, environmental and health programs.

Infrastructure ($21M), economic development ($14.5M), budget support ($14.3M) and housing ($8M).

What we're watching: Whether new initiatives are worth the investments allocated by DSM with the federal money.