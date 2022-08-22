50 mins ago - News

How Des Moines will spend its $95 million pandemic allocation

Jason Clayworth
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Des Moines City Council will vote Monday night on a plan to spend the largest and final chunk of its nearly $95 million federal pandemic relief allocation.

Why it matters: It's a significant amount of money intended to make substantive public improvements.

Catch up fast: The funds come from a $350 billion congressional allocation made last year to state and local governments.

  • Federal guidelines require the money be allocated before the end of 2024 and spent before 2027.

By the numbers: DSM has already budgeted just over $31 million. Including Monday night's proposal, here is where the money will go:

  • Almost 40% — just over $37 million — to social, environmental and health programs.
  • Infrastructure ($21M), economic development ($14.5M), budget support ($14.3M) and housing ($8M).

What we're watching: Whether new initiatives are worth the investments allocated by DSM with the federal money.

  • 💰Guaranteed income: A pilot program that gives participants a monthly income of up to $500.
  • ☀️ Solar panels: The construction of DSM's first municipal solar fields.
