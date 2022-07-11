23 hours ago - News

Des Moines set to build its first municipal solar fields

Jason Clayworth
Des Moines will construct two solar fields on the city's southeast side under plans approved by the Plan and Zoning Commission last week.

Why it matters: They're DSM's first municipal solar fields and are another step in the city government's goal to eliminate its use of fossil fuel by 2035.

  • They will produce enough energy to power new greenhouse and animal control facilities, city engineer Steve Naber told Axios last week.

Details: The fields will be located at sites near Southeast 15th and Maury streets, on city properties that are adjacent to the new facilities that are in the works.

  • The solar project will cost between $3M-$4M.
  • Construction will start next spring and take about a year to complete.

What's happening: The city is going through a formal process to vacate segments of an alley so the four-acre site can be better developed for the projects.

  • A timeline for a return on investment through energy cost savings has not yet been determined, Devin Perry, a city spokesperson, told Axios this week.
