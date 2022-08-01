1 hour ago - News
Former Des Moines Register journalist is now a middle school teacher
Former Des Moines Register columnist Dan Finney has been hired to teach sixth grade at Goodrell Middle School.
Catch up fast: Finney has been public about his struggles with mental health and living with obesity.
- Hundreds of people last year donated money to help him pay out-of-pocket medical and living expenses while he went back to school to get his teaching degree.
- "I am humbled and gratified beyond words," Finney told Axios last week.
💬 Jason's thought bubble: Finney is one of my former college classmates and Register colleagues. I'm rooting for him.
- His experiences can be an asset to the classroom — especially important for students with disabilities.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.