Iowa Supreme Court abortion ruling leads to confusion on waiting period

Abortion advocates and state officials are at odds with each other regarding the implementation of a 24-hour waiting period for abortions following an Iowa Supreme Court ruling on Friday.

The court ruled that abortion rights are not protected by the state constitution, but didn't specifically address the waiting period requirement that was a part of the appeal they were hearing.

Why it matters: It's unclear if the supreme court's ruling on Friday reversed a lower court's injunction on the 24-hour waiting period.

Providers like Planned Parenthood of the Heartland are already requiring people seeking an abortion to wait 24 hours, despite the Iowa Attorney General's Office saying it isn't necessary yet, Iowa Capital Dispatch reports.

Flashback: The state's Legislature passed a bill in 2020 requiring a 24-hour waiting period for people seeking abortions.

But a lower court issued an injunction, blocking the waiting period from going into effect.

The state appealed the lower court's ruling which is what Friday's Supreme Court ruling was in response to.

Yes, but: The ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood believe the court's ruling on Friday reversed the injunction. Rita Bettis Austen, legal director for the ACLU of Iowa told the Dispatch, Iowans who are seeking an abortion have to wait 24 hours and book two appointments.

Lynn Hicks, chief of staff for the Iowa Attorney General's Office, said the injunction will be in place until late July meaning until then, Iowans don't have to wait 24 hours.

What's next: The 2020 law — which established the waiting period — is returning to the district court, where its legality will be determined.